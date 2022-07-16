English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Tecno Spark 9 launch in India confirmed for July 18, price and key specs revealed

    The Tecno Spark 9 price in India will fall in the sub-10K segment. It is being touted as India’s first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer up to 11GB of RAM.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 16, 2022 / 04:37 PM IST

    The Tecno Spark 9 recently got an official launch date in India. The Spark 9 arrives next week and follows the launch of the Tenco Camon 19 series in the country. Tecno has also revealed pricing details about the Spark 9.

    The Tecno Spark 9 India launch is taking place next week on July 18. The company recently confirmed the launch on its official Twitter handle, while a page for the phone has also gone live on Amazon India.

    The Amazon teaser page confirms that the Tecno Spark 9 price in India will fall in the sub-10K segment. It is being touted as India’s first smartphone under Rs 10,000 to offer up to 11GB of RAM. It is worth noting that the Tecno Spark 9 will offer up to 6GB of RAM and an additional 5GB of Extendable Virtual RAM.

    Close

    Related stories

    The company also confirmed that the Tecno Spark 9 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch. The phone will also run on Android 12.

    The Tecno Spark 9 will also pack a large 5,000 mAh battery, although charging support hasn’t been mentioned. The phone will also be available in a Sky Mirror and Infinity Black colour.

    Also Read: Tecno launches Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in India; Check price, specifications

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: Jul 16, 2022 04:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.