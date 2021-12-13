Tecno Spark 8T launch date in India revealed: Check expected price, specs

The Tecno Spark 8T is launching in India soon. The Tecno Spark 8T has officially been listed on Amazon India and will be arriving in India on December 15. A dedicated page for the device has been set up on Amazon India, revealing several details about the Tecno Spark 8T.

The Tecno Spark 8T will be available for pre-order in India on December 15 at 12:00 pm (noon). The Amazon microsite reveals several details and the design of the Tecno Spark 8T.

The Tecno Spark 8T will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC. The phone will also sport a 6.6-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The screen features a 20:9 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness, and a pixel density of 401 PPI.

The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery that can deliver up to seven hours of gaming. On the back, the large camera island houses 50 MP primary camera paired with an AI lens and an LED flash. The phone’s waterdrop notch houses an 8 MP AI selfie camera.

The Tecno Spark 8T comes in Turquoise Cyan, Atlantic Blue, Cocoa Gold, and Iris Purple colour options. The handset also gets DTS Sound support. As of now pricing of the device is unknown, but we expect the Tecno Spark 8T’s price in India to fall under the Rs 10,000 mark.