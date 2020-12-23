MARKET NEWS

Tecno Spark 6 Go launched in India with 5,000 mAh battery, MediaTek A25 SoC: Check price, specs, availability

Moneycontrol News
December 23, 2020 / 05:36 PM IST

Tecno launched a new budget phone in India under its Spark series. The Tecno Spark 6 Go is an affordable handset with a sizeable battery and a dual-camera setup. The company claims that the phone can deliver up to 40 days of standby time or 54 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Tecno Spark 6 Go Price in India

The Tecno Spark 6 Go is priced at Rs 8,699 for the sole 4GB/64GB model, although the phone will be available for an introductory price of Rs 8,499. The phone is available in Aqua Blue, Ice Jadeite, and Mystery White colour options.

The Tecno Spark 6 Go will go on sale on Flipkart starting from December 25 at 12:00 pm. The phone will be available through offline retail stores from January 7. The company is also bundling a one-time screen replacement with the phone for the first 100 days.

Tecno Spark 6 Go Specs

The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio A25 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card slot. The Tecno Spark 6 Go runs on Android 10 with the HiOS 6.2 skin on top. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with Micro-USB charging support.

The Tecno Spark 6 Go sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (720*1,600 pixels) TFT screen. The handset also sports a 20:9 aspect ratio and 480 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the Spark 6 Go get a 13 MP primary rear sensor paired with an AI lens. Additionally, the waterdrop notch on the front houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

You also get a rear-mounted fingerprint reader on the back. The Tecno Spark 6 Go weighs 193 grams. Connectivity options on the phone include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and more. The Tecno Spark 6 Go will compete with the likes of the Redmi 9i, Realme Narzo 20A, and the Samsung Galaxy M01s.
