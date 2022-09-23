English
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Tecno Pova Neo 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, 120Hz display, 6,000 mAh battery

    The Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India is set at Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB/128GB model

    Moneycontrol News
    September 23, 2022 / 05:41 PM IST

    Tecno has unveiled a new budget 5G smartphone in India. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is the second 5G smartphone from the company after the Tecno Pova 5G. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G features a MediaTek chipset, a high-refresh-rate panel, a massive battery, and a dual-camera setup.

    Tecno Pova Neo 5G Price in India

    The Tecno Pova Neo 5G price in India is set at Rs 15,499 for the sole 4GB/128GB model and is available in Sprint Blue and Sapphire Black. It can be purchased from more than 50 retailers, starting September 26.

    Tecno Pova Neo 5G Specifications 

    The Tecno Pova Neo 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM. The Pova Neo 5G also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a microSD card. The Tecno Pova Neo 5G packs a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support over a USB Type-C port.

    Tecno’s newest 5G smartphone also sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 393 ppi pixel density and a peak brightness of 500 nits.

    The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Pova Neo 5G opts for a hole-punch camera cut-out that houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

    On the back, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G opts for a dual-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and a secondary AI lens. The device runs on Android 12 OS based on the custom HiOS 8.6 skin. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, a USB Type-C port, and more.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: Sep 23, 2022 05:41 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.