Tecno Pova 3 with 7,000 mAh Battery, MediaTek G88 SoC, 90Hz Dispaly launching in India on June 20

The Tecno Pova 3 is launching in India next week. Tecno previously confirmed the launch of the phone in the country but has only just provided an official launch date. The Tecno Pova 3 will debut as an affordable smartphone with a segment-leading battery.

The Tecno Pova 3 India launch is set to take place on June 20. The Pova 3 will go on sale in India through Amazon after its launch. The company has set up a page for the Pova 3, confirming several details about the device.

The Tecno Pova 3 was recently launched in the Philippines with a starting price of PHP 8,999 (Roughly Rs 13,350). Judging by the specifications teased on Amazon’s listing page, the Tecno Pova 3 coming to India will be the same as the one that arrived in the Philippines back in May. This also suggests that the Tecno Pova 3 price in India will fall in the sub-15K segment.

Tecno Pova 3 Specs

The Tecno Pova 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes in 64GB or 128GB storage options, though up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the company’s memory fusion technology. The phone also boasts a graphite cooling system with a Z-axis linear motor.

The Tecno Pova 3 sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Pova 3 get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. On the front, the Pova 3 has an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 11 with the HiOS skin.

The handset also comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Pova 3 packs dual speakers with DTS stereo sound. The Tecno Pova 3 boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver.