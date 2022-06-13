Tecno Pova 3 with 7,000 mAh Battery, 90Hz Dispaly, MediaTek Helio G88 SoC launching in India soon

The Tecno Pova 3 is set to arrive in India soon. The Tecno Pova 3 arrived in the Philippines last month but is yet to get an official launch date in India. It will succeed the Pova 2, which was revealed in June 2021.

While there’s no official launch date for the Pova 3 in India, Tecno has set up a landing page for the device on Amazon India. The landing page confirms several specifications of the Pova 3 and that it will be arriving in India soon.

Tecno Pova 3 Expected Price in India

Judging by the specifications and design revealed on Amazon’s teaser page, the device is the same version of the Pova 3 that was unveiled in the Philippines last month. The Tecno Pova 3 price in India will likely fall in the sub-15K segment considering the phone fetched a starting price of PHP 8,999 (Roughly Rs 13,350) in the Philippines.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes in 64GB or 128GB storage options, though up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the company’s memory fusion technology. The phone also boasts a graphite cooling system with a Z-axis linear motor.

The Tecno Pova 3 sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Pova 3 get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. On the front, the Pova 3 has an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 11 with the HiOS skin.

The handset also comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Pova 3 packs dual speakers with DTS stereo sound. The Tecno Pova 3 boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver.