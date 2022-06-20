Tecno Pova 3 rolls out in India with 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek G88 SoC, and 90Hz display

The Tecno Pova 3 has officially been unveiled in India. The Tecno Pova 3 is an affordable smartphone with a large display, massive battery, MediaTek chipset, a triple-camera setup, and dual speakers.

Tecno Pova 3 Price India

The Tecno Pova 3 price in India is set at Rs 11,499 for the base 4GB/64GB model. However, Tecno is yet to announce the pricing of the 128GB variant. The Tecno Pova 3 is available in Electric Blue, Tech Silver, and Eco Black colour options. The Tecno Pova 3 will go on sale in India through Amazon India starting June 27.

Tecno Pova 3 Specifications

The Tecno Pova 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes in 64GB or 128GB storage options, though up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the company’s memory fusion technology. The phone also boasts a graphite cooling system with a Z-axis linear motor.

The Tecno Pova 3 sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Pova 3 gets a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. On the front, the Pova 3 has an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 11 with the HiOS skin.

The handset also comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Pova 3 packs dual speakers with DTS stereo sound. The Tecno Pova 3 boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver. Additionally, the Electric Blue model has a power light on the back for incoming calls, charging, and games.