    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Tecno Pova 3 launched with MediaTek Helio G88, 7,000 mAh battery, 90Hz display

    The Tecno Pova 3 is priced at PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs 13,350) for the base 4GB/64GB model.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 26, 2022 / 03:04 PM IST

    The Tecno Pova 3 has been unveiled in the Philippines and it arrives with a massive battery, a smooth display and a 4G chipset. The Tecno Pova 3 succeeds the Pova 2, which was revealed in June 2021.

    Tecno Pova 3 Price 

    The Tecno Pova 3 is priced at PHP 8,999 (roughly Rs 13,350) for the base 4GB/64GB model. The handset also comes in a 6GB/128GB model that is priced at PHP 9,399 (around Rs 13,950). The Tecno Pova 3 is available in Electric Blue, Tech Silver and Eco Black.

    Tecno Pova 3 specifications 

    The Tecno Pova 3 is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. It also comes in 64GB or 128GB storage options, though up to 5GB of unused storage can be used as virtual RAM through the company’s memory fusion technology. The phone also boasts a graphite cooling system with a Z-axis linear motor.

    The Tecno Pova 3 sports a large 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Pova 3 get a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP primary sensor and two 2 MP auxiliary sensors. On the front, the Pova 3 has an 8 MP selfie shooter. The phone runs Android 11 with the HiOS skin.

    The handset also comes with a massive 7,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The Pova 3 packs dual speakers with DTS stereo sound. The Tecno Pova 3 boasts a side-mounted fingerprint reader, a headphone jack, and an FM radio receiver.



    Tags: #MediaTek #smartphones #Tecno
    first published: May 26, 2022 02:56 pm
