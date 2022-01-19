Tecno Pop 5 Pro debuts in India as an affordable smartphone with a 6,000 mAh Battery, Android 11 Go Edition

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro is the latest budget smartphone to be unveiled in India. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro is an entry-level smartphone that runs on Android Go. Tecno’s latest budget smartphone features a massive battery, a 120Hz touch sampling rate, and a dual-camera setup.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Price in India

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro is priced at Rs 8,499 for the sole 3GB/32GB model. The handset is available in Deepsea Luster, Ice Blue, and Sky Cyan colours. While the Tecno Pop 5 Pro can be purchased from retail outlets, the phone is yet to be listed on Amazon, and other e-commerce retailers.

Tecno Pop 5 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Pop 5 Pro will come with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, although it will use an unnamed processor. The storage can also be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone will also pack a 6,000 mAh battery and come with software optimisations including a Battery Lab feature and an Ultra Power Saving mode.

Tecno’s latest affordable device opts for an 8 MP rear camera paired with a secondary AI lens. You also get a 5 MP selfie camera on the front, which is housed in the waterdrop notch. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a peak brightness of 480 nits.

The screen also boasts a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a pixel density of 269ppi. The phone supports 14 regional languages and comes with an IPX2 rating for splash resistance. The Tecno Pop 5 Pro runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11 Go Edition.