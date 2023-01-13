 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tecno Phantom X2 Pro pre-order in India kicks off from January 17: Check expected price, specs, offers

Carlsen Martin
Jan 13, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro will be exclusively available for pre-order through Amazon India. We believe the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India could fall under the 60K mark.

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is arriving in India next week. The announcement comes on the back of the first sale of the Phantom X2 in the country. While both phones share similar specifications, the Phantom X2 Pro offers an advanced camera setup on the back.

Tecno recently took to Twitter to confirm that pre-orders for the Phantom X2 Pro in India will start from January 17. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro will be exclusively available for pre-order through Amazon India. We believe the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India could fall under the 60K mark.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Offers

Tecno has also announced pre-booking offers for the Phantom X2 Pro. First, pre-order customers will get an additional Rs 5,000 off on smartphone exchange as well as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership. Additionally, a six-month no-cost EMI payment option will also be available.

The first 600 customers to pre-order the Phantom X2 Pro will receive a premium business gift box, while the company also confirmed that 50 lucky customers will get a free upgrade to the Phantom X3.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications