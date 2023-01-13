Tecno Phantom X2 Pro pre-order in India kicks off from January 17: Check expected price, specs, offers

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is arriving in India next week. The announcement comes on the back of the first sale of the Phantom X2 in the country. While both phones share similar specifications, the Phantom X2 Pro offers an advanced camera setup on the back.

Tecno recently took to Twitter to confirm that pre-orders for the Phantom X2 Pro in India will start from January 17. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro will be exclusively available for pre-order through Amazon India. We believe the Tecno Phantom X2 Pro price in India could fall under the 60K mark.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Offers

Tecno has also announced pre-booking offers for the Phantom X2 Pro. First, pre-order customers will get an additional Rs 5,000 off on smartphone exchange as well as a 12-month Amazon Prime membership. Additionally, a six-month no-cost EMI payment option will also be available.

The first 600 customers to pre-order the Phantom X2 Pro will receive a premium business gift box, while the company also confirmed that 50 lucky customers will get a free upgrade to the Phantom X3.

Tecno Phantom X2 Pro Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging. The Tecno Phantom X2 Pro sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moreover, the display’s hole-punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera. On the back, the Phantom X2 Pro opts for a triple-camera setup with a 50 MP 1/1.3” Samsung ISOCELL GNV 3.0 sensor, a 13 MP ultrawide unit that doubles as a macro shooter, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with a retractable lens. This retractable portrait lens has an extremely bright aperture of f/1.49, which is quite wide for a 65mm smartphone camera lens. The telephoto lens also features 2.5x magnification but the retractable lens allows the phone to maintain its slim form factor as the lens retracts back inside when not in use.

