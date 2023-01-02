Tecno Phantom X2 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, 120Hz Curved AMOLED Display, 64 MP Triple Cameras

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G has officially been unveiled in India. The Phantom X2 5G was unveiled in Dubai last month alongside the Phantom X2 Pro. However, the ‘Pro’ model isn’t arriving in India.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India

The Tecno Phantom X2 5G price in India is set at Rs 39,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The Tecno Phantom X2 5G will go on sale in India through Amazon India starting January 9, while the device is already up for pre-order on the site.

Tecno Phantom X2 5G Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The handset runs Android 12-based HiOS 12.0 out of the box. It packs a 5,160 mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging.

The Tecno Phantom X2 sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ curved AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, it has a layer of Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Moreover, the display’s hole-punch notch houses a 32 MP selfie camera.

For optics, the Phantom X2 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP (RGBW) primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP depth sensor.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, OTG, NFC, and more. The Phantom X2 is available in Moonlight Silver and Stardust Grey colours.