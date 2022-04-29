Tecno Phantom X launched in India with first-ever curved 90Hz OLED display in the segment

The Tecno Phantom X has officially been unveiled in India. The Phantom X is the most premium smartphone from the brand in India and is the only one in its segment to offer a curved AMOLED panel.

Tecno Phantom X Price in India

The Tecno Phantom X price in India is set at Rs 25,999 for the sole 8GB/256GB model. The phone will go on sale exclusively through Amazon India starting May 4. It is worth noting that the price mentioned above is an introductory “launch price”.

Tecno Phantom X Specifications

The Tecno Phantom X is powered by a MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The handset also comes with a smart cooling system to improve performance. The phone packs a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.

The Phantom X sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, curved sides, and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Additionally, there’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and back, while the phone can be unlocked through a built-in fingerprint reader.

For optics, the phone gets a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 50 MP primary shooter with a large 1/1.3” sensor and an f/1.85 lens. The main camera is paired with a 13 MP telephoto shooter that doubles as a portrait camera and a third 8 MP ultrawide lens. The camera setup is backed by an LED flash, Dual Pixel, and Laser autofocus.

On the front, there’s a pill-shaped cutout for a 48 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter. Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi, 4G LTE, GPS, FM Radio, Bluetooth, and more. It runs on HiOS based on Android 11. Lastly, the phone is available in Monet's Summer and Starry Night Blue colour options.