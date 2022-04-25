Tecno Phantom X launch in India officially teased; Curved AMOLED Display, Dual Front Cameras confirmed

Tecno is announcing a new smartphone in India soon. The Tecno Phantom X was first announced back in June 2021 and is only now making its way to Indian shores. While the company hasn’t provided an official launch date for the device, it has said that it will be arriving soon.

The Tecno Phantom X also promises to be the first smartphone with a curved display in its segment. The company has also teased a triple-camera setup on the back and dual selfie cameras on the front.

The most recent teaser suggests that the Tecno Phantom X will have a 108 MP Ultra HD mode. However, it is unclear if the phone will use a 108 MP primary sensor as the phone was announced with a 50 MP primary sensor backed by a 13 MP portrait lens and an 8 MP ultrawide shooter.

Tecno has confirmed that the Phantom X will have two front cameras, a 48 MP primary shooter and an 8 MP ultrawide lens. The Phantom X will also come with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 5GB of RAM added on as virtual RAM. It will also pack up to 256GB of internal storage. Additionally, the phone’s curved AMOLED display will have a 90Hz refresh rate.

If this is indeed the version of the phone that was announced last year, then it will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The Tecno Phantom X is also expected to get a 4,700 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. The handset will feature an in-display optical fingerprint reader.