Tecno launches Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo in India; Check price, specifications

(Image Courtesy: Tecno)

Tecno has launched two new smartphones in India - Tecno Camon 19 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo. The company has positioned both smartphones as camera-centric offerings, headlined by the triple camera module on the Tecno Camon 19.

Tecno Camon 19 and Camon 19 Neo Pricing

The Tecno Camon 19 will sell for Rs 14,999 for the singular 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is available in Black, Green and White colour options.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo will also ship in a single variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage, priced at Rs 12,999. The phone will be available in Green, Black and Blue.

Both smartphones will go on sale starting July 23 in India, and will be available at retail partners and Amazon India online.

Tecno Camon 19 Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 has a 6.8-inch full HD+ display with 500 nits of brightness. The smartphone runs on MediaTek's Helio G85 SoC with 6GB of RAM. The phone can use virtual RAM technology to reserve 5GB from the storage space for RAM, theoretically, increasing it to 11GB.

On the back is a triple camera module with a primary 64-megapixel sensor, with a f/1.7 wide angle lens. It has been paired with 2-megapixel depth sensor and a QVGA sensor. There is a 16-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

Tecno uses its in-house HiOS user interface that is based on Google's Android 12. The phone also has microSD support of up to 512 GB, and has a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The Camon 19 Neo features the same screen and SoC but makes changes to the camera module, which now has a 48-megapixel primary sensor in place of the 64-megapixel one found on the Camon 19. It has a better selfie camera though, with a 32-megapixel sensor.

All other specifications remain the same including 6GB of RAM, expandable to 11GB by borrowing 5GB from storage and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.