Tecno Camon 19 Pro with Polychromatic Photoisomer tech to debut in India soon

Tecno is planning on adding a new smartphone to its Camon 19 line-up in India soon. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro special edition could debut as the most premium smartphone from the brand in the country.

Tecno uses breakthrough technology in the design of the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian. The smartphone maker calls it Polychromatic Photoisomer technology, which allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination. The technology has received the USA Muse design award and the smartphone has also been awarded 'A' Design Award from Italy.

The Polychromatic Photoisomer technology went through 500 iterations and comprises 22 steps. The innovative system uses the recovery and breakage effect of the chain of photosynthesis molecular bonds under ultraviolet light, making the colorless molecular groups chromogenic and reverting to being colourless.

According to the company, the new special edition of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is making its way to Indian markets sometime this month. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian arriving here will feature the same specifications as the global variant that was unveiled earlier this year.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. It runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 out of the box.

On the back, the Camon 19 Pro features a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie shooter. We should get more information about the Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian soon.