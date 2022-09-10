Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian launching in India next week: All you need to know

A new version of the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is launching in India next week. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian will debut sometime next week as “India’s first multi-colour charging smartphone.”

However, unlike the traditional colour changing rear panels, the Camon 19 Pro Mondrian features Polychromatic Photoisomer technology, which allows the monochrome back cover of a smartphone to show multiple changing colours under illumination.

While Tecno hasn’t confirmed the exact launch date, it has said that the phone will be arriving next week. A dedicated page for the Tecno Camon 19 Pro has already gone live on Amazon India, teasing several features of the smartphone. The phone has already made its debut in international markets.

Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian Specifications

The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian price in India is expected to fall in the sub-20K segment, which would make it the best-looking smartphone in the segment. The Tecno Camon 19 Pro Mondrian made its global debut with a price tag of $275 (Roughly Rs 21,900) for the 8GB/128GB model.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone will also come with 128GB of storage, up to 5GB of unused storage will be used as virtual RAM. The phone sports a 6.8-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs Android 12-based HiOS 8.6 out of the box.

The handset also packs a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 33W fast charging support. On the back, the Camon 19 Pro features a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens and a 2 MP macro unit. On the front, the hole-punch cut-out houses a 32 MP selfie shooter.