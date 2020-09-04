Tecno Camon 16 Premier arrives with MediaTek G90T SoC, six cameras and 90Hz display: All you need to know

Tecno has announced three new mid-tier smartphones as part of the Tecno Camon 16 series. The Tecno Camon 16, Camon 16 Pro, and Camon 16 Premier are the latest entrants to the company’s smartphone portfolio. Tecno Camon 16 Premier is already available in Kenya, while the Camon 16 and Camon 16 Pro could arrive later this month.

All three phones are powered by the MediaTek G90T SoC and pack 4,500 mAh batteries. All the phones in the Camon 16 series also get four rear camera and two front cameras. The Tecno Camon 16 Premier is priced at KES 28,999 (Roughly Rs 19,550). The pricing and specs of the Camon 16 and Camon 16 Pro are yet to be unveiled.

The Tecno Camon 16 Premier sports a 6.9-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a dual hole-punch cut out that houses a 48 MP primary sensor and 8 MP ultrawide camera. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

On the back, the Camon 16 Premier opts for a quad-camera setup with a 64 MP Sony IMX686 sensor at the helm. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and two 2 MP units for portrait and night shots. The device is available in a Glacier Silver colour option. The phone is currently only available in one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.