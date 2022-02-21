Tecno 8C budget smartphone with 90Hz display, 5000 mAh battery launched in India

Tecno 8C price in India has been announced. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a dual-camera setup. It competes against the likes of the Poco C31, Redmi 9i, Redmi 9A, Realme Narzo 50i, etc.

Tecno 8C price in India, sale date

The new smartphone launched under Rs 10,000 from Tecno will go on sale via Amazon India. It comes in a single storage configuration with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Tecno 8C price in India is set at Rs 7,499 and comes in Turquoise Cyan, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, and Diamond Grey colours. It goes on sale starting February 24 in India.

Tecno 8C specifications

The Tecno 8C features a 6.6-inch HD+ LCD with a 720 × 1,612-pixel resolution. The budget smartphone under Rs 10,000 supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. It has a water-drop notch at the top of the screen.

Under the hood, there is a UniSoC T606 processor. It comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Users can expand the storage through a microSD card. The device also supports 3GB of virtual RAM, which is borrowed from the internal memory when required.

On the back, there is a dual-camera setup. The device has a 13MP main camera sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The second camera is an AI lens. For selfies, the phone has an 8MP front camera.

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery. Tecno has not announced the fast charging details. Considering this is an entry-level smartphone, the phone might offer 10W charging support. The device has a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and an IPX2 splash-resistant rating.