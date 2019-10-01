'Tech'tober: List of smartphones confirmed to launch in October

If you thought that the end of September, aka ‘Tech’tember also means the end of smartphone launches, you are wrong. For October, companies have confirmed the launch of their smartphones that come with either flagship specifications or some unique features. Here are some smartphones that are confirmed to launch in October.

Google Pixel 4

Undoubtedly, Pixel 4 is the most-leaked smartphone of 2019. The smartphone has been spotted in the open so many times, and we’ve stopped counting. However, we’ve been keeping track of each leak and update of the Pixel 4.

Google has confirmed that the Pixel 4 would launch on October 15 in the US. So far, Google has confirmed a Pixel 4 with dual-cameras and an advanced face unlock technology. The primary camera is said to get faster with an f/1.73 aperture. Pixel 4’s camera is also said to get astrophotography features this year.

The facial recognition feature is said to be at far with Face ID found on the iPhone. Pixel 4 would be the first smartphone with a chip from Project Soli. It would power the Motion sensing feature that would allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand.

Other Pixel 4 leaked details include a 90Hz refresh rate display, Snapdragon 855 SoC with 6GB RAM and 64GB/ 128GB storage. The Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are expected to sport a 5.7-inch and 6.3-inch AMOLED displays, respectively.

Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will come in multiple colour options. Google recently confirmed the orange variant, which will likely be accompanied by black and white options.

OnePlus 7T Pro

The OnePlus 7T Pro is set to launch on October 10 in the United Kingdom and some other international markets. The smartphone is also expected to make its way to India since the OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus TV have been launched in the country.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is obviously confirmed to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC that also powers the OnePlus 7T. The camera module may get a circular shape for the triple-lens setup. However, some reports suggest that OnePlus would retain the vertically-aligned camera setup on the OnePlus 7T Pro.

The smartphone would continue to have a 90Hz refresh rate 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with an all-screen design. There would be a pop-up front-facing camera like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

It is likely to get up to 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. There would be 30W charging support with the latest 30T WARP charging tech.

Redmi Note 8 series

Xiaomi is expected to launch the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro in India this month. The smartphone is already available for sale in China, and we have the spec sheet ready with us.

Starting with the Redmi Note 8, it features a 6.39-inch FHD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. It gets powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB internal memory.

The Note 8 packs a quad-camera setup with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor. There is a 4,000 mAh battery capacity with 18W fast-charging support. The notch on the front of the device houses a 13MP selfie camera.

The Note 8 Pro, on the other hand, features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) LCD panel with a dewdrop notch for the 20MP front camera. Optics are the highlight feature on the Redmi Note 8 Pro as the rear-camera module houses a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens and two 2MP cameras.

Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek Helios G90T SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of in-built storage.

We expect the Redmi Note 8 Pro to start at anywhere between Rs 15,000 to Rs 17,000.

Oppo Reno Ace

Oppo has confirmed the launch of Reno Ace on October 10 in China. The company has already confirmed some keys specifications of the Reno Ace, creating hype before its launch event.

Reno Ace is confirmed to get a 90Hz refresh rate display. The company’s teaser image confirmed that Reno Ace would feature a water-drop notch display.

The back panel has a quad-camera setup aligned vertically in the centre. Reno Ace would feature a primary 48MP sensor with other three sensors likely being 13MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto and a 2MP portrait sensor. It is expected to get the 10x hybrid zoom feature from the Reno 10x Zoom (detailed review).

Other confirmed specifications include a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor and 65W SuperVOOC 4.0 Flash charging support. A recent TENAA listing showed the Reno Ace with a 6.5-inch Full HD+ panel.

It is also expected to come packed with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. There would be a 4,000 mAh battery, which when charged with the 65W SuperVOOC charger, can fully power up the Reno Ace within 30 minutes.

Reno Ace is expected to launch in India soon after the China launch.