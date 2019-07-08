Technology, culture and vision combine to increase business efficiency: Oracle report

A new research from Oracle and the WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management has shown business efficiency increases by two thirds when the right technology is implemented alongside seven key factors. According to the research, many organisations have invested in the right technologies, but are lacking the culture, skills or behaviours necessary to truly reap their benefits. The study found business efficiency only increases by a fifth when technology is implemented without the identified seven factors.

The seven key factors are: data-driven decision making, flexibility & embracing change, entrepreneurial culture, a shared digital vision, critical thinking & questioning, learning culture and open communication & collaboration.

The new research questioned 850 HR Directors as well as 5,600 employees, from 23 countries including India, on how organisations can adapt for a competitive advantage in the digital age.

“Adaptability and agility are extremely important for organisations if they want to get ahead of the competition and offer market-leading propositions. Being adaptable means better support for customers, and needs to happen to meet their needs, but it’s also a big factor in any company attracting and retaining employees with the skills to drive them forward. Companies unprepared for the relentless pace of change will simply not be able to compete for skills in today’s digital marketplace,” said Wilhelm Frost, from the Department for Industrial Organization and Microeconomics at WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management.

“With pace of change so important for organisations in the current consumer-driven climate, adaptability and agility are a must-have for all companies. Such situation presents the opportunity for HR to step up and lead workforce transformation by allowing the productivity benefits of technology to be realised,” said Shailesh Singhla, Country Head & Senior Director - HCM Business, Oracle.