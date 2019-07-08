App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Partners

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Budget 2019

Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2019 06:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Technology, culture and vision combine to increase business efficiency: Oracle report

Many organisations have invested in the right technologies, but are lacking the culture, skills or behaviours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new research from Oracle and the WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management has shown business efficiency increases by two thirds when the right technology is implemented alongside seven key factors. According to the research, many organisations have invested in the right technologies, but are lacking the culture, skills or behaviours necessary to truly reap their benefits. The study found business efficiency only increases by a fifth when technology is implemented without the identified seven factors.

The seven key factors are: data-driven decision making, flexibility & embracing change, entrepreneurial culture, a shared digital vision, critical thinking & questioning, learning culture and open communication & collaboration.

The new research questioned 850 HR Directors as well as 5,600 employees, from 23 countries including India, on how organisations can adapt for a competitive advantage in the digital age.

Close

“Adaptability and agility are extremely important for organisations if they want to get ahead of the competition and offer market-leading propositions. Being adaptable means better support for customers, and needs to happen to meet their needs, but it’s also a big factor in any company attracting and retaining employees with the skills to drive them forward. Companies unprepared for the relentless pace of change will simply not be able to compete for skills in today’s digital marketplace,” said Wilhelm Frost, from the Department for Industrial Organization and Microeconomics at WHU - Otto Beisheim School of Management.

related news

“With pace of change so important for organisations in the current consumer-driven climate, adaptability and agility are a must-have for all companies. Such situation presents the opportunity for HR to step up and lead workforce transformation by allowing the productivity benefits of technology to be realised,” said Shailesh Singhla, Country Head & Senior Director - HCM Business, Oracle.

“Human workers still dread technology as they fear that technology will replace them. However, the fact is that organisational growth will come from the two working together. With any technology implementation, there needs to be both a culture change and upskilling of staff to work with machines and technology. It’s these digital skills that make up the seven factors needed to realise the true benefits of any technology and become an adaptable business.”

Catch Budget 2019 LIVE updates here. Click here for full Budget 2019 coverage
First Published on Jul 8, 2019 06:16 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.