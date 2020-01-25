Tech Weekender: Jeff Bezos alleges phone hacking by Saudi prince, Poco spins off, Google I/O and more

Presenting the eleventh edition of the Tech Weekender, these were the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week (January 20 to January 24). Carlsen Martin 1/5 Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite in India. The Lite devices debut as the company’s first flagship killers. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite and S10 Lite both bring flagship-grade hardware to a smartphone under Rs 40,000; however, the former does have an older (Exynos 9810) chipset. Both the Samsung smartphones are aimed at competing with brands like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme and LG, among others. The Note 10 Lite also brings the S Pen at a never-before-seen price. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts at Rs 38,999 while the S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999. 2/5 This week, we learnt that the much-anticipated Xiaomi Poco phone will get a successor but lose the Xiaomi branding. Poco will operate as an independent brand henceforth, with its own marketing strategy. The second Poco phone will arrive as early as February 2020. And, Poco wasn’t the only new smartphone brand we got this week; Vivo also confirmed that it would launch the first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone under its iQOO brand in India. iQOO will also operate as an independent brand in India with a different Android skin from Vivo. 3/5 According to a forensic analysis commissioned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the billionaire’s iPhone X was hacked by Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS). The analysis accused MBS of using a spyware created by a private cybersecurity firm to intimidate and spy on Bezos. According to reports, the phone was hacked after Bezos received an infected video message sent from the personal WhatsApp account of MBS. 4/5 Microsoft recently disclosed a massive security breach that took place in December 2019. A blog post from the software giant claimed about 250 million Microsoft users had their data breached through the exposure of Customer Service and Support records. Microsoft says the breach occurred due to “misconfiguration of an internal customer support database”, which the software giant uses to track support cases. According to the blog post, most leaked data included “emails, contact numbers, and payment information”. 5/5 Google revealed the date of the next I/O developer conference, which is scheduled to take place between May 12 and 14. The event will take place at the Shoreline Amphitheatre near Google’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. The last Google I/O gave us the first budget Pixel series (Pixel 3a and 3a XL) and this year is expected to be no different with the imminent arrival of the Pixel 4a series. Along with a beta version of Android 11, we can also expect other Google-branded hardware and software developments. First Published on Jan 25, 2020 05:13 pm