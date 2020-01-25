Tech Weekender: Jeff Bezos alleges phone hacking by Saudi prince, Poco spins off, Google I/O and more

This week, we learnt that the much-anticipated Xiaomi Poco phone will get a successor but lose the Xiaomi branding. Poco will operate as an independent brand henceforth, with its own marketing strategy. The second Poco phone will arrive as early as February 2020. And, Poco wasn’t the only new smartphone brand we got this week; Vivo also confirmed that it would launch the first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone under its iQOO brand in India. iQOO will also operate as an independent brand in India with a different Android skin from Vivo.