Tech Weekender: Instagram hides likes, Moto Razr unfolds once again and a 16- inch MacBook Pro debuts

iPhone users reported about a bug in the Facebook app is activating the camera app in the background while they are scrolling through the feed. The bug was spotted when a user opened a photo and dragged it down and saw the active camera viewfinder on the left side of the screen. Another way a user found out the bug was when they noticed the camera UI for Facebook stories appeared for a brief moment as they flipped the phone from portrait to landscape while watching a video. The user then flipped their phone back, and the app opened the Stories camera UI. Facebook acknowledged the bug and issued an update for the fix.