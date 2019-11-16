Tech Weekender: Instagram hides likes, Moto Razr unfolds once again and a 16- inch MacBook Pro debuts

Presenting to you the Tech Weekender, our picks from the biggest developments from the world of tech in the past week (November 11 to November 15). Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/6 Instagram has decided to expand its testing of hiding the number of likes globally. The company had earlier this week, announced that it would only extend the trial to the US. The photo-video sharing app has been testing hiding the likes counter in seven countries already. 2/6 iPhone users reported about a bug in the Facebook app is activating the camera app in the background while they are scrolling through the feed. The bug was spotted when a user opened a photo and dragged it down and saw the active camera viewfinder on the left side of the screen. Another way a user found out the bug was when they noticed the camera UI for Facebook stories appeared for a brief moment as they flipped the phone from portrait to landscape while watching a video. The user then flipped their phone back, and the app opened the Stories camera UI. Facebook acknowledged the bug and issued an update for the fix. 3/6 Apple finally took the lid off its 16-inch MacBook Pro earlier this week. The new MacBook Pro has been updated with a bigger screen in the same form factor as the previous 15-inch MacBook Pro. Apple’s latest MacBook Pro will also get a much-needed keyboard redesign. The new Magic keyboard gets a scissor design that offers a 1mm travel distance. The entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro will pack a 2.6Ghz 9th Gen Intel Core i7 with 16GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD. It also gets integrated Intel UHD Graphics 630 and a discrete 4GB AMD Radeon MD Radeon Pro 5000M series graphics. The second configuration features similar specs as the base variant with the exception being a 9th Gen eight-core Intel Core-i9 processor and a 1TB SSD. Both configurations are upgradable, and offer up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM, an 8GB Radeon Pro 5500M discrete graphics and 8TB of SSD storage. The new 16-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,99,900 in India. 4/6 The Moto Razr 2019 has been rebooted with the same iconic design, but with modern internals and a foldable screen. The Razr has two screens. The 2.7-inch QuickView screen for performing basic tasks like checking notifications, media controls, etc. The cover screen can also be used to take selfies using the 16MP primary camera positioned below the display. When flipped-open, the Razr has a 6.2-inch plastic OLED Flexible Display with a wide notch on top for housing the 5MP front camera. Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. 5/6 Google's answer to Apple's iMessage is Rich Communication Services (RCS). The search-engine giant has begun rolling out for all Android users in the United States. RCS supports improved chat features like typing indicators, improved group chats, read receipts, chat over Wi-Fi, and sending and receiving high-res images and videos. However, unlike Signal and iMessage, it doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption. 6/6 Apple AirPods Pro finally went on sale in India this week. As Moneycontrol had exclusively reported, the AirPods Pro went on sale in India on November 13 for Rs 24,900. The new wireless earbuds feature silicone ear tips for a better in-ear grip. A highlight feature of the AirPods Pro is the Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) feature. There’s also a ‘Transparency Mode’ which allows the user to listen to music while still hearing ambient sound simultaneously. It offers the same battery life as the original AirPods. However, with ANC on, users can expect up to four and a half hours of music playback with ANC and up to three and a half hours of talk time on a single charge. First Published on Nov 16, 2019 11:38 am