Tech Mate podcast | Will Apple's Make in India move mean cheaper iPhones?

Apple is planning to expand its manufacturing base in India by producing multiple iPhone models. While the tech giant's move is being hailed by India, many have speculated that prices of their products could decline as customs and shipping charges would be nullified.

Apple iPhones are the most expensive smartphones available in India. In the first episode of the Tech Mate podcast, Moneycontrol's Binu Panicker talks to Firstpost Technology Editor Ankit Vengurlekar to find out if things would change for Indian consumers.