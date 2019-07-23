App
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2019 07:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra to tap new opportunities in Bangladesh banking sector

It will focus on digitization of core banking processes, customer experience, customer relationship management and security.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra announced that aims at addressing the growing business opportunities in the SAARC region, under the digital transformation charter of Bangladesh by leveraging innovative and next generation technologies.

In the banking space, Tech Mahindra is focusing on digitization of core banking processes, customer experience, customer relationship management and security. The aim is to drive digital transformation for large banks and move towards a cashless economy. Further, since Bangladesh is heavily dependent on water transportation, ports modernization and digitization is another area where next generation technologies can be leveraged to drive growth in the region.

Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh, Riva Ganguly, said, “India-Bangladesh ties continue to play an instrumental role in fostering economic growth of the two countries. We look forward to creating more value for both the economies and supporting Bangladesh through its digitsation journey.”

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Bangladesh is amongst the most prominent emerging markets in the Asian region, and we are seeing a healthy traction amongst leading enterprises to leverage digital technologies for sustainable development and growth. Tech Mahindra looks forward to leverage its global expertise in digital transformation, and nurture the local talent in next gen technologies to make the “Digital Bangladesh” vision a reality.”

Tech Mahindra currently offers a diverse range of professional services globally to clients in the Telecom and BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance) space. As part of its expansion strategy, Tech Mahindra aims to focus on digital transformation projects in both government as well as private sector across various industries.
