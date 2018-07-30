Tech Mahindra to report Q1 results today: Telecom, digital commentary eyed

Tech Mahindra, the country's fifth-largest information technology services company, will report its earnings for the quarter ended June on Monday, July 30.

Analysts polled by Reuters, on average, expect the company to report revenue of Rs 8,185.7 crore for the quarter under review, and a net profit of Rs 912.6 crore.

The Mumbai-based IT services company reported revenue of Rs 8,054.5 crore in the March quarter, and a dollar revenue of over $1.24 billion. Its net for the quarter was Rs 1,222 crore.

Market participants will keep a weather eye open for any cues in the company's commentary on the following:

Revenue:

June is a seasonally weak quarter for Tech Mahindra, in Comviva revenue, which is its value-added services business for mobile operators. So any commentary about Comviva will be key, according to Kotak Institutional Equities.

Profit:

Analysts at Motilal Oswal expect the company's net profit to decline 24 percent quarter on quarter to Rs 930 crore, primarily due to weak operational performance and lower other income.

Margins:

Tech Mahindra's margins are expected to be impacted by visa costs and wage hikes, partially offset by the weakness in the rupee. However, analysts at Dolat Analysis and Research see better scope for margin improvement because of better utilization and a change in business mix.

The company's operating profit margin for the previous quarter was 13.8 percent, the lowest among large-cap IT services providers.

Telecom business:

Tech Mahindra's strongest suit has been its telecom business, but the company has witnessed a drop in revenue from its top client in the sector.

Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities will keep an eye out for the copmany's outlook on demand, especially for the telecom vertical.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said they would also watch for any comments about expectations of a 5G-led pick up in telecom.

Digital business:

Market participants will watch out for commentary on the company's digital business.

In the March quarter, the segment accounted for over 26 percent of the company's overall revenue, and Tech Mahindra has said it is on track to achieve its long-term goal of bringing in half its total revenue from the digital business.