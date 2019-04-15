Tech Mahindra to bring Samsung SDS’ Blockchain platform to India

Samsung SDS and Tech Mahindra announced to collaborate in the global blockchain market.

As part of the collaboration between the two companies, Tech Mahindra will offer Samsung SDS’ blockchain platform, Nexledger, in the Indian and global market.

Nexledger, a blockchain platform developed by Samsung SDS, is flexible and scalable with the ability to deliver wide spectrum of customizable use case application services to trusted participants on the fly, based on enterprise specific requirements.

Since the launch of Nexledger in 2017, Samsung SDS has secured various use cases in the real business, specifically, in the financial, logistics, and public sector.

Blockchain is the upcoming technology which has been evaluated by various customers across the globe in last year. This year it is expected that these PoCs will get converted into commercial deployments. Both partners consider Blockchain as a strong focus area in 2019 and will leverage each other's strengths in various geographies to make this collaboration successful.Tech Mahindra will also actively contribute to improve Nexledger capabilities by participating in the development process of Nexledger platform.