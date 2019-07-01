Tech Mahindra, Prometeia collaborate to provide GRC services to banks

The strategic partnership will help in effectively respond to regulatory challenges impacting banks all over the world.
Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Prometeia, a company in risk management consulting and software solutions, announced their strategic partnership to provide Governance, Risk and Compliance services to banks in order to improve their overall performance, in line with Basel III framework.
Basel III is a set of international banking regulations developed to promote stability in the international financial system. Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in banking risk management & compliance, business intelligence, analytics, data management and system integration, combined with Prometeia’s ability to provide local industry specialists, will help in effectively responding to regulatory challenges impacting banks all over the world.
While risk (credit, market & operational) management function is important from the banks’ compliance and regulatory perspective, it also has a direct correlation with the bank’s profitability. Effective risk management assures that the customers assets are safe with the bank and it also helps in reducing the reputational risk of the bank.
India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.