Tech Mahindra, Prometeia collaborate to provide GRC services to banks

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Prometeia, a company in risk management consulting and software solutions, announced their strategic partnership to provide Governance, Risk and Compliance services to banks in order to improve their overall performance, in line with Basel III framework.

Basel III is a set of international banking regulations developed to promote stability in the international financial system. Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in banking risk management & compliance, business intelligence, analytics, data management and system integration, combined with Prometeia’s ability to provide local industry specialists, will help in effectively responding to regulatory challenges impacting banks all over the world.

While risk (credit, market & operational) management function is important from the banks’ compliance and regulatory perspective, it also has a direct correlation with the bank’s profitability. Effective risk management assures that the customers assets are safe with the bank and it also helps in reducing the reputational risk of the bank.

Gautam Bhasin, Banking & Financial Services, Vertical Head, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with Prometeia will help us expand our presence in the Banking Enterprise Risk Management space, especially in Europe with best of breed solutions on ALM, credit risk, IFRS 9 and regulatory compliance. We hope to leverage Prometeia’s proven expertise in developing niche solutions in the Risk, Wealth & Performance Management domain to better serve our customers globally.”