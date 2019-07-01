App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra, Prometeia collaborate to provide GRC services to banks

The strategic partnership will help in effectively respond to regulatory challenges impacting banks all over the world.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, and Prometeia, a company in risk management consulting and software solutions, announced their strategic partnership to provide Governance, Risk and Compliance services to banks in order to improve their overall performance, in line with Basel III framework.

Basel III is a set of international banking regulations developed to promote stability in the international financial system. Tech Mahindra’s capabilities in banking risk management & compliance, business intelligence, analytics, data management and system integration, combined with Prometeia’s ability to provide local industry specialists, will help in effectively responding to regulatory challenges impacting banks all over the world.

While risk (credit, market & operational) management function is important from the banks’ compliance and regulatory perspective, it also has a direct correlation with the bank’s profitability. Effective risk management assures that the customers assets are safe with the bank and it also helps in reducing the reputational risk of the bank.

Close
Gautam Bhasin, Banking & Financial Services, Vertical Head, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our partnership with Prometeia will help us expand our presence in the Banking Enterprise Risk Management space, especially in Europe with best of breed solutions on ALM, credit risk, IFRS 9 and regulatory compliance. We hope to leverage Prometeia’s proven expertise in developing niche solutions in the Risk, Wealth & Performance Management domain to better serve our customers globally.”

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:29 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.