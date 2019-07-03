Tech Mahindra partners with SSH to enhance its access control offerings

Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with SSH.com – a cryptographic cyber security network, to deploy cutting edge cybersecurity solutions to secure access control for enterprises.

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra will bolster its Identity & Access Management portfolio by adding two extensive enterprise solutions - Universal SSH Key Manager(UKM) and Privileged Access Management solution (PrivX). These solutions aim to protect enterprise businesses from unforeseen security breaches arising due to bypass of older solutions in the Privileged Access Management (PAM) space.

Based on this joint unique offering, Tech Mahindra is implementing a cyber security solution for one of the largest European semiconductor chip makers by supplementing and providing an additional layer of security on top of its existing password vaulting system. With UKM, the customer can be assured of security and compliance in a critical part of its operation.

The SSH protocol, also known as Secure Shell, refers to a cryptographic network protocol is a method for secure remote login from one computer to another. The global gold standard for secure remote system administration, the SSH protocol is being widely used by data centers and large enterprises to mitigate security risks that could hamper growth as part of their digital transformation journey.