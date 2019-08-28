Tech Mahindra launches platform to expedite adoption of AI & ML

Tech Mahindra a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services and solutions, announced the release of GAiA 2.0, the latest version of its Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) & Machine Learning (ML) lifecycle management platform GAiA, powered by Acumos.

GAiA 2.0 will enable comprehensive AI and ML driven platform capabilities and services to be deployed across mainstream, optimizing enterprise operations in real time across industry verticals. It offers an enriched marketplace of models and numerous features to empower enterprises across industry verticals to build, manage, share and rapidly deploy AI and ML driven services and applications addressing critical business problems.

Manish Vyas, President, Communications, Media & Entertainment Business, and CEO, Network Services, Tech Mahindra, said, “GAiA 2.0 is a reinvention based on insights and feedback received for the initial version. We have now incorporated features such as Jupyter Notebook Integration, AutoML support, Model Validation, Security and Governance that add extremely high value to business transformation journey of an enterprise, by unlocking and delivering superior connected experiences. Tech Mahindra with proven expertise in leveraging digital technologies will help foster collaborative innovation by democratizing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.”

GAiA 2.0 supports most of the commonly used AI/ML development frameworks & toolkits including Python, Sci-kit learn, H20-Java, R, Tensorflow and Keras. Tech Mahindra will also offer numerous professional services to help enterprises realize AI/ML objectives, including Platform Setup & Deployment, Features Customization.