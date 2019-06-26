Tech Mahindra, K2View launch Integrated platform to accelerate digital transformation

Tech Mahindra a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, announced a strategic global alliance with K2View, a distributed data-as-a-service platform, to help organizations accelerate and bridge digital transformation by giving enterprises real-time access to their data, across silos, through a secure platform.

According to Tech Mahindra, this integrated platform will help organizations accelerate their digital transformation, delivering a risk-free modernization path to efficient, scalable, and new data-driven architectures. This platform can be built into an organization’s existing infrastructure, with no downtime required to implement the technology.

Manish Vyas, President, Tech Mahindra, said, “As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra is committed to leverage digital design-led technologies and solutions to disrupt and re-invent data driven approaches that solve real business problems and meet the customer’s evolving needs for speed, lower cost and higher quality. Our strategic partnership with K2View is a step in this direction, and will enable us to deliver a connected experience and tangible business value to our customers across industries."