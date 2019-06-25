App
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra introduces artificially intelligent HR humanoid

K2 leverages Artificial and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services introduced K2, the first Human Resource (HR) Humanoid for its Noida Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, India. A perfect blend of knowledge and kindness, K2 will take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience. Tech Mahindra’s first HR humanoid was introduced in its Hyderabad campus, earlier this month.

K2 leverages state of the art Artificial Intelligence technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands. Keeping in mind the needs of the specially abled, K2 can respond to queries with text display along with Speech. K2 can address general and specific HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms etc., and will enable the HR team to focus on other important areas for employee development.

Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s digital era, the changing talent landscape is making it imperative for organisations to not just be customer focused, but more ‘human experience’ centric. At Tech Mahindra, we are focused on leveraging technology to further enhance human experiences by making them more personalised and meaningful. K2 has been designed to add value to the employee lifecycle across various touchpoints and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think.”

Tech Mahindra plans to deploy the next Humanoid in its Pune campus following the NSEZ campus and will further enable K2 software for an enhanced engagement with improved communication skills to carry out empathetic conversations from associate’s wellness perspective. The organisation will also enable it to leverage mobility and spatial awareness to engage with Associates rather than just keeping it unidirectional.

First Published on Jun 25, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

