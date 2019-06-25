Tech Mahindra introduces artificially intelligent HR humanoid

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services introduced K2, the first Human Resource (HR) Humanoid for its Noida Special Economic Zone Campus in Uttar Pradesh, India. A perfect blend of knowledge and kindness, K2 will take over the routine HR transactions to provide constant assistance to the HR team in creating an enhanced employee experience. Tech Mahindra’s first HR humanoid was introduced in its Hyderabad campus, earlier this month.

K2 leverages state of the art Artificial Intelligence technology and initiates conversation without any need for wake-up commands. Keeping in mind the needs of the specially abled, K2 can respond to queries with text display along with Speech. K2 can address general and specific HR-related employee queries as well as handle personal requests for actions like providing payslip, tax forms etc., and will enable the HR team to focus on other important areas for employee development.

Harshvendra Soin, Chief People Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “In today’s digital era, the changing talent landscape is making it imperative for organisations to not just be customer focused, but more ‘human experience’ centric. At Tech Mahindra, we are focused on leveraging technology to further enhance human experiences by making them more personalised and meaningful. K2 has been designed to add value to the employee lifecycle across various touchpoints and ready ourselves to be a workplace of the future. We believe the future will be more human than we think.”