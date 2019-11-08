App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 07:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra collaborates with InsurTech firm to offer AI solution for life insurance companies

The partnership will provide a one-of-a-kind platform to increase profitability for insurance companies by predicting customer behaviour, lapse patterns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra announced its collaboration with Atidot, an Israel based InsurTech that offers predictive, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools for the life insurance and annuity companies. Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and Atidot will provide a platform to help increase profitability for insurance companies by predicting customer behaviour, lapse patterns and improve their cross-sell as well as up-sell capabilities.

The solution will also empower insurance providers to assess coverage needs and remedy under or over-insured policies in a timely and responsible manner, the company said in a release.

Gautam Bhasin, Global Head - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Tech Mahindra, said, “Today insurance companies are keen to leverage the vast data across the insurance enterprise, to understand their customers better in terms of their needs and preferences to be able to offer personalized products and services, in addition to improving business process efficiency. Big data and analytics play a key role in achieving this objective. Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Atidot will help deliver innovative, cutting edge solutions to the global insurance industry in big data & analytics, powered by insurance specific artificial intelligence and machine language capabilities.”

Close
Dror Katzav, CEO and Co-Founder, Atidot, said, “Insurance companies are in the midst of a revolution, with the value of data surpassing that of gold and oil. Insurance companies that want to stay relevant must become digitally savvy and embrace data-driven solutions. But it is not an easy process. The first step to becoming data-driven is to start generating actionable insights, and only then to start reshaping business processes to efficiently monetize the insights in hand with the appropriate designed IT infrastructure, all while keeping in line with the stringent privacy and data security requirements in the insurance industry”.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 07:36 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.