Tech Mahindra collaborates with InsurTech firm to offer AI solution for life insurance companies

Tech Mahindra announced its collaboration with Atidot, an Israel based InsurTech that offers predictive, analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) tools for the life insurance and annuity companies. Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and Atidot will provide a platform to help increase profitability for insurance companies by predicting customer behaviour, lapse patterns and improve their cross-sell as well as up-sell capabilities.

The solution will also empower insurance providers to assess coverage needs and remedy under or over-insured policies in a timely and responsible manner, the company said in a release.

Gautam Bhasin, Global Head - Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Tech Mahindra, said, “Today insurance companies are keen to leverage the vast data across the insurance enterprise, to understand their customers better in terms of their needs and preferences to be able to offer personalized products and services, in addition to improving business process efficiency. Big data and analytics play a key role in achieving this objective. Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Atidot will help deliver innovative, cutting edge solutions to the global insurance industry in big data & analytics, powered by insurance specific artificial intelligence and machine language capabilities.”