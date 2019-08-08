Tech Mahindra, BlockApps partner to adopt Blockchain business networks globally

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, and BlockApps, an enterprise blockchain platform provider, have announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of blockchain business networks.

Demand for enterprise blockchain networks is at an all-time high as companies are beginning to see the value in the immutability and transparency created by the blockchain; however, current adoption has been limited by the challenge of bringing data from existing systems onto blockchain. To solve this issue, BlockApps will be leveraging Tech Mahindra’s extensive experience helping companies with digital transformation and the companies will be sharing resources to assist clients with integrating the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform product and ensure a seamless experience.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises across the world are proactively seeking new ways of incorporating blockchain technology in their legacy systems. Through Tech Mahindra’s partnership with BlockApps, we have simplified this process, enabling companies to transform their legacy systems into a blockchain-based business network without disruption.”

BlockApps STRATO, the first Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, allows for the creation of blockchain solutions across all industry verticals. Built on proven Ethereum protocols, it also provides core enterprise features, such as flexible API (Application Program Interface) integration capabilities, high transaction performance, and the capability to query and report on blockchain data using a traditional business tools.