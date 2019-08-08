App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra, BlockApps partner to adopt Blockchain business networks globally

The companies will be sharing resources to assist clients with integrating the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform product.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, and BlockApps, an enterprise blockchain platform provider, have announced a partnership to accelerate the adoption of blockchain business networks.

Demand for enterprise blockchain networks is at an all-time high as companies are beginning to see the value in the immutability and transparency created by the blockchain; however, current adoption has been limited by the challenge of bringing data from existing systems onto blockchain. To solve this issue, BlockApps will be leveraging Tech Mahindra’s extensive experience helping companies with digital transformation and the companies will be sharing resources to assist clients with integrating the BlockApps STRATO blockchain platform product and ensure a seamless experience.

Rajesh Dhuddu, Global Practice Leader, Blockchain, Tech Mahindra, said, “Enterprises across the world are proactively seeking new ways of incorporating blockchain technology in their legacy systems. Through Tech Mahindra’s partnership with BlockApps, we have simplified this process, enabling companies to transform their legacy systems into a blockchain-based business network without disruption.”

Close

BlockApps STRATO, the first Blockchain-as-a-Service platform, allows for the creation of blockchain solutions across all industry verticals. Built on proven Ethereum protocols, it also provides core enterprise features, such as flexible API (Application Program Interface) integration capabilities, high transaction performance, and the capability to query and report on blockchain data using a traditional business tools.

related news

Kieren James Lubin, CEO of BlockApps, said, “As we continue to launch blockchain business networks across industries such as agriculture, supply chain and entertainment, we have seen a clear need to communicate with the systems enterprises already have. By working with Tech Mahindra, we can make this process easier than ever, while helping companies preserve existing investments.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:17 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.