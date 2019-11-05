Tech Mahindra and CET Bhubaneswar sign MoU to set up Center of Excellence in AI

Tech Mahindra a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) within the college campus to train young graduates in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The MoU was signed in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The collaboration outlines the Government’s objective to upskill young students by familiarizing them with new-age technologies like AI and equipping them with the knowledge of applying these technologies in everyday life. The initiative is aimed at fostering a growth ecosystem that will positively impact the economy and lives of people in Odisha.

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our collaboration with the College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Odisha, we aim to co-create smart solutions for the future by leveraging next generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) will help tap the immense potential of the students to address the evolving technology needs of local industries, besides significantly improving their skills and future employability. It will also help in fostering a culture of innovation to deliver superior experience to our customers globally.”