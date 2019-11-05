App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 05, 2019 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra and CET Bhubaneswar sign MoU to set up Center of Excellence in AI

CoE will serve as a platform to incubate new solutions which will leverage cutting-edge AI technology through proof of concepts (PoC).

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra a provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services and solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar to set up a Center of Excellence (CoE) within the college campus to train young graduates in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The MoU was signed in the presence of Honourable Chief Minister of Odisha Shri Naveen Patnaik.

The collaboration outlines the Government’s objective to upskill young students by familiarizing them with new-age technologies like AI and equipping them with the knowledge of applying these technologies in everyday life. The initiative is aimed at fostering a growth ecosystem that will positively impact the economy and lives of people in Odisha.

Sujit Baksi, President, Corporate Affairs & Business Head APAC, Tech Mahindra, said, “Our collaboration with the College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Odisha, we aim to co-create smart solutions for the future by leveraging next generation technologies like Artificial Intelligence. The state-of-the-art Center of Excellence (CoE) will help tap the immense potential of the students to address the evolving technology needs of local industries, besides significantly improving their skills and future employability. It will also help in fostering a culture of innovation to deliver superior experience to our customers globally.”

Close
As part of the MoU, the CoE will serve as a platform to incubate new solutions which will leverage cutting-edge AI technology through proof of concepts (PoC), to develop business use cases that are impacting manufacturing industries, public service organizations etc. The Centre of Excellence will provide high-end technology capabilities, data, expertise, thought leadership, and packaged programs to augment capabilities across academia, enterprises, government, industries and start-ups.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 07:29 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.