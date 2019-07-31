App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech Mahindra acquires strategic design consultancy, Mad*Pow

The addition is expected to help bolster capabilities in Customer Experience (CX) and digital transformation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tech Mahindra, a provider of digital transformation and consulting services and solutions has announced the acquisition of Mad*Pow, a strategic design consultancy headquartered in the US. The addition of Mad*Pow to the Tech Mahindra portfolio is expected to help bolster capabilities in Customer Experience (CX) and digital transformation such as research, experience strategy and service design, user experience design, behaviour change design, content strategy, mobile app and web development, design ops, data science and analytics. The Boston-area consultancy will offer a strong complement to Tech Mahindra’s existing offerings and capabilities across design, marketing and commerce.

CP Gurnani, MD & CEO, Tech Mahindra, said, “Mad*Pow’s acquisition is in sync with Tech Mahindra’s global digital charter. With this collaboration, our digital footprint will take a deeper root not just in the US, but in the wider ecosystem world over. I welcome the Mad*Pow team into the Tech Mahindra family, and I am confident that together we will achieve greater success.”

Mad*Pow leverages strategic design and the psychology of motivation to create innovative experiences and compelling digital solutions for global clients. Mad*Pow’s unique human-centered design approach is fueled by deep empathy and an understanding of behaviour science, which will create real differentiation for Tech Mahindra’s 900+ customers.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 07:18 pm

