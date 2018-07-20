App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2018 09:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tech giants team up to create platform to enable data portability

Data Transfer Project and was founded last year and made official on July 20.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News

Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Microsoft have teamed up to create an open source data portability project which will help users move their data freely between these online service providers.

Data Transfer Project was founded last year and made official on July 20.

“The contributors to the Data Transfer Project believe portability and interoperability are central to innovation. Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs,” the site reads.

DTP wants to encourage more participants to join their project to enable users to port their data across multiple platforms.

related news

The process for transferring the data will be through data adapters. Every company uses different types of data formats, these adapters are codes which will translate the data into data models which can be used by on the platform, users are transferring the data to.

There will also be an authentication adapter which will help users verify their accounts before transferring their data.

Recently, the European Union had introduced the General Data Protection Regulation under which companies had to allow users to download their data.

DTP comes at a time when there have been multiple accusations against tech giants of not mishandling users data.
First Published on Jul 20, 2018 09:38 pm

tags #Technology #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.