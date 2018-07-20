Tech giants team up to create platform to enable data portability

Google, Twitter, Facebook, and Microsoft have teamed up to create an open source data portability project which will help users move their data freely between these online service providers.

Data Transfer Project was founded last year and made official on July 20.

“The contributors to the Data Transfer Project believe portability and interoperability are central to innovation. Making it easier for individuals to choose among services facilitates competition, empowers individuals to try new services and enables them to choose the offering that best suits their needs,” the site reads.

DTP wants to encourage more participants to join their project to enable users to port their data across multiple platforms.

The process for transferring the data will be through data adapters. Every company uses different types of data formats, these adapters are codes which will translate the data into data models which can be used by on the platform, users are transferring the data to.

There will also be an authentication adapter which will help users verify their accounts before transferring their data.

Recently, the European Union had introduced the General Data Protection Regulation under which companies had to allow users to download their data.