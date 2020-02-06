Teardown video for Motorola Razr 2019 foldable smartphone is here

Motorola’s foldable smartphone, the Razr 2019, is confirmed to launch soon in India. Before its US release, the clamshell-like Motorola Razr foldable smartphone has received a teardown treatment from a YouTube channel.

The Motorola Razr 2019 teardown video uploaded by PBKreviews on YouTube reveals the inside of the foldable smartphone. The tricky teardown video gives us an idea about the paper-thin flexible display, the number of screws and cables, and other components housed inside a slim foldable smartphone.

To get on the inside, you would need to heat the back panel to loosen the adhesive and open it with a pry tool. After that, you would need to carefully pull the rear panel out and unplug the cables attached to the home button and other components. To get a look at the display, you would also need to remove about a dozen screws.

While the Razr 2019 is yet to hit the Indian smartphone market, we would not recommend our readers to carry out the experiment. The foldable smartphone comes with a price tag of $1,500 in the US, with the screen repairs costing $299.

Motorola Razr specifications and features

Motorola Razr sports a 6.2-inch plastic OLED flexible folding display when unfolded, with an 876x2,142 resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The screen has a wide notch on top that houses the 5MP front camera and earpiece speaker.

Motorola Razr 2019 features mid-range internals. There is a slightly dated 2.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory. The cover has a 16 MP f/1.7 sensor and comes with many features like Electronic Image Stabilisation, Night Vision, laser autofocus and dual-LED flash.

The Moto Razr 2019 packs a 2,510 mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower charge via USB Type-C. The foldable smartphone boots on Android 9 out-of-the-box and also comes with eSIM support.