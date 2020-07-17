TDSAT stays TRAI's order, provides interim relief to Vodafone Idea in RedX priority plan case

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) granted Vodafone Idea interim relief in the premium plan case. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had previously decided to put on hold Vodafone Idea’s RedX premium tariff plans for high-paying postpaid customers. However, TDSAT has stayed TRAI’s decision after it was challenged by Vodafone Idea.

TDSAT reserved its order on the plea against TRAI’s decision to half these plans on July 16. TRAI had called these new plans as discriminatory. In its order, TDSAT said TRAI would be at liberty to proceed with the inquiry and pass the final orders in accordance with the law.

Bharti Airtel will also breathe a sigh of relief as the telecom operator launched its Platinum plan last week for postpaid users, which was also put on hold by TRAI on July 11. On July 14, the appellate tribunal had refused to stay a TRAI order stopping Vodafone Idea from onboarding new customers under its premium RedX tariff plans.

TRAI’s order barring both telecom operators from offering new premium 4G postpaid plans was passed after a complaint filed by Jio on July 8. The complaint alleged that the RedX plan was discriminatory and misleading. In its complaint, Jio claimed that the new RedX priority plans would cause deterioration of the quality of service for one class of customers.

However, Vodafone replied that the complaint was unsubstantiated and vague and was aimed at disturbing its smooth functioning. While seeking a stay order, Vodafone Idea said the regulator acted in haste without giving it a proper hearing. Vodafone said that TRAI’s order is illegal and arbitrary, amounting to pre-judging the issue.

