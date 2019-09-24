App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 07:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TCS launches real-time payments solution in multiple markets

The solution is API enabled for the open banking environment.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Consultancy Services has announced the launch of its Real-time Payments solution in multiple markets, as part of TCS BaNCS for Payments, to help customers in their digital transformation journey.

With the TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution, financial institutions can offer instant payments in their home countries as well in international markets. The solution is API enabled for the open banking environment and its modern technology stack can integrate payments from several platforms, increasing efficiency and eliminating friction in the process. Its integrated analytics provide key insights into customer behaviors that can be used for personalization and product innovation.

The TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution has already been adopted by leading financial institutions across the world, and is helping them launch new offerings that enhance end-user experience, deepen existing customer relationships, tap into new segments, and build competitive differentiation.

With data and process models based on ISO20022 standards, the solution is functionally ready for domestic and cross-border real-time payments in the UK, Europe (SEPA Insta), Sweden (Swish), India (IMPS & UPI) and Malaysia (RPP). It will soon be available in Canada, the US, and Middle East and Africa in alignment with the roadmap for real-time payments in each region.

“The industry is witnessing a broader trend towards hyperconnectivity, which places huge emphasis on value creation by tapping into new ecosystems,” said Venkateshwaran Srinivasan, Head, TCS Financial Solutions. “The TCS BaNCS Real-time Payments solution will help our customers by leveraging new ecosystems, become more agile, fuel innovation and pursue new business models and succeed in a Business 4.0 world.”

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 07:18 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

