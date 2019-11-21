TCS launches Innovation Hub in Hyderabad to develop next-gen AI, 5G solutions

Tata Consultancy Services announced the launch of a first-of-its-kind Innovation Hub in Hyderabad, India. With support from Qualcomm Technologies, an industry leader in wireless technology, the new hub will be used to build domain-specific solutions that utilize the combinatorial power of AI, IoT and 5G technologies to help global enterprises across industries accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

Designed to facilitate massive data flows with very low latency and ultra-high reliability, 5G and edge computing are expected to transform every industry in the coming years. The technology industry ecosystem anticipates a new wave of technology investments from progressive enterprises looking to harness the power of 5G, AI and other emerging technologies. The new hub will utilize TCS’ expertise in digital technologies, along with Qualcomm Technologies’ depth in 5G, edge AI and edge devices to build solutions to entirely new use-cases.

“The convergence of 5G, AI and edge computing will open unprecedented opportunities for value creation in industrial automation, autonomous vehicles and other industries,” said V Rajanna, Global Head, Technology Business Unit, TCS. “The new Innovation Hub brings together TCS’ and Qualcomm Technologies’ world-class technology expertise to unlock the potential of transformational solutions in this emerging space to help global enterprises explore the art of the possible and accelerate their Business 4.0 journeys.”