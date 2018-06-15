TCS announces share buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore

India's largest information technology company Tata Consultancy Services on Friday announced a buyback of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

TCS's board approved a proposal to buyback up to 7.6 crore equity shares "for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 16,000 crore". The buyback is at 1.99 percent of the total paid up equity share capital, at Rs 2,100, which is a premium of 14 percent over TCS's closing price of Rs 1,841.45 on Friday.

Shares of the IT major hit the 52-week high of Rs 1849.00 after the announcement but slipped a little to end the day at record closing high at Rs 1,841.45 — 2.75 percent higher — on Friday.

The company had said earlier in the week that it would consider a buyback at its annual general meeting of the Board. Brokerages had pegged the quantum of buyback to be between Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore.

TCS had carried out a Rs 16,000 crore buyback of 5.61 crore shares, or 3 percent of its total equity, at Rs 2,850 per equity share last year. The buyback price was at a 16 percent premium to its market price back then.

Among the major IT players in India, TCS has been performing the best in terms of business, signing mega deals even in a time of slowing growth for the overall sector.

The company returned USD 4.1 billion of cash returned to shareholders in dividends and buyback last year. It had USD 7.51 billion in cash and cash equivalents on its books at the end of March 31.

The company expects to complete the buyback by the second quarter this fiscal, N Chandrasekaran, the Tata Sons Chairman and ex-chief executive of TCS, said at the annual general meeting on Friday.

"With multiple mega deals in the bag, TCS is set to continue on its path of gradual acceleration in growth witnessed over the past two quarters, and potential hitting double-digits in constant currency toward the latter half of the year," research analysts Ashish Chopra and Sagar Lele at Motilal Oswal had noted in a note earlier this week.