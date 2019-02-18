TCL working on five concept foldable devices including one that folds into a smartwatch

2019 marks the evolution of the foldable smartphone from a prototype to a fully-functional, marketable device.

In the past few months, we’ve witnessed nearly as many different foldable smartphone concepts as there are phone manufacturers.

While Samsung, Huawei and Xiaomi are leading the pack; another Chinese consumer electronics company is adopting a different approach after registering five patents in one swoop, four of which might already look similar to concepts seen in the past.

According to a report by CNET, TCL is working on at least two foldable tablets, two foldable smartphones and a foldable device that doubles as a watch by bending around your wrist like a bracelet.

It is difficult to understand whether this foldable concept device will function as a smart bracelet or smartwatch. However, this isn’t the first time we’re seeing a bendable device that snaps across the wrist; Lenovo released a similar bracelet-watch in 2016.

Details about all five devices are limited, and CNET’s report doesn't shed much light on the five devices. TCL is a renowned television manufacturer but has a comparatively low profile when it comes to smartphones.

If TCL is actually looking to make a mark in the smartphone industry and if all this does come to reality then it has made a calculated jump by starting with the latest smartphone trends.

There’s always a chance that none of the five devices sees the light of day, but TCL has already confirmed the release of a foldable device by 2020; although there’s no confirmation on the type of device that’ll be released.

Nevertheless, a recent Xiaomi acquisition for a stake in TCL, all but confirms that a foldable handset might be inevitable.

TCL is set to face steep competition in the foldable smartphone space from brands like Samsung, LG, Sony and Vivo, which already have some kind of bendable device in the pipeline.