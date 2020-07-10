TCL 10 Plus, TCL 10 SE smartphones launched: All you need to know

TCL just unveiled two smartphones in Russia in the form of the TCL 10 Plus and TCL 10 SE. The TCL 10 Plus is a mid-tier smartphone, while the 10 SE is a budget handset. The phones have just gone official in Russia with information about a wider launch still unknown. Additionally, the company has not unveiled the pricing of these two devices as well.

TCL 10 Plus

The TCL 10 Plus is powered by a Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The phone also arrives in three storage configurations, including 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB of space, which can be expanded through a dedicated microSD card slot. The phone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The handset also sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a waterdrop notch, which houses a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and two 2-megapixel sensors for depth and macro stills.

Source

TCL 10 SE

The TCL 10 SE is powered by a budget MediaTek P22 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 15W charging support. The 10 SE also sports a 6.52-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch that houses an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. On the back, the phone opts for a triple camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also gets a fingerprint reader on the back as opposed to the in-display fingerprint scanner on the TCL 10 Plus.

Both the TCL 10 Plus and 10 SE run on Android 10 and comes with NFC and a headphone jack. The design on both phones is the same, although the 10 Plus has less noticeable side bezels and a better screen-to-body ratio.