App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 10:22 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Trusts plans to support 1,000 innovations in tech sector

Tata Trusts is trying to create an ecosystem for such projects.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tata Trusts, through its Foundation for Innovation and Social Entrepreneurship (FISE), plans to support around 1,000 innovations in the tech sector which can solve social problems, a company official said.

Tata Trusts is working with some leading organisations to find and build a pipeline of such projects which need incubation support.

"Our plan is to support 1,000 innovations. Currently, we already have 30-odd innovations incubated and our plan is to increase the number 8 to 10 fold by 2020," Ganesh Neelam, Associate Director, Tata Trusts, told PTI.

Tata Trusts is trying to create an ecosystem for such projects.

It provides the support they need, which includes risk coverage by the startups, he added.

"The numbers which we are planning are fairly huge because we want to build an overall ecosystem for innovators to actually come and then work on technology which are really capable of solving social problems," he added.

"We are going ahead and talking with lots of partners and trying to see as how we can build all that pipeline," Neelam said.

The Department of Science and Technology, Lockheed Martin and Tata Trusts today announced the winners of India Innovation Growth Programme 2018.

The winners were chosen from among 3,000 applicants who proposed innovations to create large scale social impact and bring industrial transformation in India.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 10:07 pm

tags #Business #Companies #markets #Technology

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.