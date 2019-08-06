App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2019 04:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tata Nexon XT+ launched at Rs 8.02 Lakh: What's on offer?

The Nexon XT+ now comes with DRLs and fog lamps, which were earlier found in the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Tata Motors recently confirmed that it will be replacing the Nexon’s mid-spec XT variant with the XT+. It gets many new features as well as a slightly raised price.

The Nexon XT+ now comes with DRLs and fog lamps, which were earlier found in the top-spec XZ+ and XZA+ variants. However, it does not get the shark fin antenna and alloy wheels which are present in the higher variants.

The interiors have also been upgraded with an 8-speaker sound system with USB/AUX/Bluetooth, height-adjustable driver seat and rear AC vents. Tata has not yet equipped the XT+ variant with the ConnectNext touchscreen infotainment system with phone app connectivity, but it has increased the size of the touchscreen infotainment system from 6.5-inches to 7-inches on the XZ, XZ+ and XZA+ variants.

Mechanically the car is untouched and carries forward its 1.2-litre Revotron turbocharged petrol engine which makes 110 PS of maximum power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It gets an optional 1.5-litre Revotron diesel engine which makes 110 PS and 260 Nm. Both engines are mated to a 6-speed manual transmission, though higher variants offer an optional AMT gearbox as well.

The XT+ variant received a premium of Rs 7,000 over its predecessor and now retails at Rs 8.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published on Aug 6, 2019 04:50 pm

tags #Auto #Nexon #Tata #Technology #trends #XT+

