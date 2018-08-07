App
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2018 07:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Nexon gets 4-star rating from Global NCAP

Global NCAP Secretary General David Ward said the four stars awarded to the Tata Nexon represent a very strong result from a major Indian car manufacturer.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Tata Motor's compact SUV Nexon has received four stars from Global NCAP based on the crash test results done by the UK-based vehicle safety group. The compact SUV received 4 stars for adult occupant protection and three stars for child occupants, while its body shell has been rated as stable.

"This impressive safety performance is comfortably above the new crash test standards applied in India to new models since October 2017," he added.

Tata Motors in a statement said the Nexon achieved the highest adult safety score amongst all the models tested across the Indian market.

"The Global NCAP results are a reflection of our commitment towards bringing technologically advanced features which are safe yet stylish," Tata Motors President – Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Mayank Pareek said.

In 2016, Tata Motor's compact sedan Zest with two airbags had also received four stars from Global NCAP.
First Published on Aug 7, 2018 07:06 pm

tags #Auto #Business #India #Tata Motor #Technology

