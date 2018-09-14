Tata Motors to upgrade showrooms from January to prepare for Harrier arrival

With no less than five premium offerings in the pipeline from Tata Motors, the company is working on upgrading its showrooms to offer premium service that reflects its upcoming cars.

Unlike Maruti Suzuki's dedicated Nexa showrooms, Tata Motors plans on upgrading its existing sales outlets. “We have started a big project to upgrade our showrooms. From January you'll start seeing those,” Mayank Pareek, President of Tata Motors (PV unit) said.

The showrooms will feature new layouts and colour schemes. To attract the younger generation, the showroom will be more tech savvy allowing for more digital interactivity.

The five upcoming premium models will start off with the Tata Harrier which rides on a modified version of the Jaguar's D8 platform and embodies the new IMPACT Design 2.0 design philosophy.

The Tata Harrier uses Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 2-litre Multijet II diesel engine producing 140 PS. In terms of transmission you get a choice between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic. Prices are likely to be around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).