Tata Motors reveals production spec Harrier with rollout of first SUV

After being teased with a concept car, videos and spy shots, Tata Motors has finally released official images of the production-specification Tata Harrier.

The designers did promise an SUV that would look as close to the H5X concept car, and they do not disappoint. Built around Tata's Impact Design 2.0, the Harrier has the same slit like headlamps and grille as the concept car.

The main headlamp unit is integrated into the lower foglamp cluster near the front bumper. To round everything off, the car gets a chunky cladding and a scuff plate both at the front and rear.

Also carried forward are the aggressively contoured side profile, a steep roofline and large wheel sizes.

The interiors are expected to be the best Tata has to offer along with its electronics package. The Harrier is also expected to get a 7-seater variant later on with the 5-seater launching first.

But the real deal of the SUV is the all-new 2-litre Kryotec engine derived from FCA's Multijet II seen on the Jeep Compass. It will be a four-cylinder turbocharged engine capable of producing 140 PS for the 5-seater and 170 PS for the 7-seater. One also get an option between a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

The Harrier's platform is based on the Jaguar Land Rover's D8 SUV platform but Tata calls it Omega Arc (Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced Architecture) which uses cheaper materials and components while keeping the costs down.

No prices have been mentioned as of now, but bookings have already begun for the price of Rs 30,000 and the official launch will take place sometime in January.