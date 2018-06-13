Tata Motors launches anniversary edition Tigor Buzz

Tata Motors today launched an anniversary edition of its compact sedan Tigor priced at Rs 5.58 lakh and Rs 6.57 lakh. The limited edition Tigor Buzz will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options and will be equipped with manual transmission and is based on the XT variant, Tata Motors said in a statement.

While the petrol option is priced at Rs 5.68 lakh, the diesel version is tagged at Rs 6.57 lakh (ex – showroom Delhi), inclusive of the accessory kit, it added.

Commenting on the launch, Tata Motors Head – Marketing, Sales and Customer Care, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, SN Barman said, "Marking a successful year today, with robust demand since its launch, it (Tigor) has helped us post a month on month growth."

Barman further said, "We look forward to the Tigor Buzz to be a step ahead towards extending this growth and customer satisfaction.