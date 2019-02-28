Tata Motors developing SUV codenamed 'Blackbird'

After launching Tata Harrier, Tata will unveil four cars for this year's Geneva Auto Show ,including the recently named premium hatchback, Altroz. Their latest line-up, according to Autocar, includes an SUV that fills the gap between the full-sized Harrier and the sub-4 metre Nexon.

The new SUV has been codenamed 'blackbird' and this is not surprising considering Tata's affinity for using bird to codename their projects. The new SUV will sit right in between the Harrier and the Nexon, both in terms of pricing as well as size. The Blackbird will be based on Tata's Alfa small car platform, but will be stretched out to 4.2 metres, according to the auto publication . This will make it the first product on the Alfa platform that's over four metres in length.

While engine options and performance figures are not known yet, the report stated that it could use a more powerful version of the Nexon's turbo-petrol and diesel engine. On the Nexon, the 1.2-litre petrol makes 110 PS and 170 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre diesel puts out 110 PS and 260 Nm of peak torque.

Of course, there are no more details about the car yet, but there is expectation of a long list of high-tech interior features including a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster among others. Autocar says the Blackbird is expected to launch sometime in 2021 when it will compete with the Hyundai Creta and Maruti's upcoming SUV that's set for a launch in 2020.